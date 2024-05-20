Gold price moves up by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold extended gains in domestic market of Pakistan on Monday amid rising international prices.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs2,300 to settle at Rs250,400.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs1,972 to reach Rs214,678 in Pakistan.
The precious commodity also registered upward trend in international market as per ounce price moved up by $25 to settle at $2,439.
Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,850 per tola and Rs2,443.41 per 10-gram in domestic market.
On Saturday, per tola price of gold increased by Rs3,100 to reach Rs248,100. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs2,658 to settle at Rs212,706.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 20, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|299.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.77
|755.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.28
|922.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.45
|171.45
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.59
|738.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
