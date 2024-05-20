Karachi board intermediate exams postponed amid heatwave alert in Sindh

KARACHI – Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) intermediate exams have been postponed as Met Office forecasted severe heatwave affecting major cities and plains in Punjab and Sindh from May 21 to May 27.
In a post, BIEK said, "Attention, All Students of Inter Part 1 and Part 2 exams 2024, the papers have been postponed till May 28".
Board made the announcement after Sindh CM approved a five-day postponement of exams, following a recommendation from Provincial Minister for Universities and Boards.
Exams were initially slated to start on May 22 will now start five days laters due to the heatwave in the region.
People in parts of Pakistan including Karachi are facing extreme weather conditions from a persistent heat spell over the past few weeks, with mercury expected to spike in the coming days.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 20, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|299.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.77
|755.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.28
|922.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.45
|171.45
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.59
|738.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
