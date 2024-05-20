Karachi board intermediate exams postponed amid heatwave alert in Sindh

KARACHI – Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) intermediate exams have been postponed as Met Office forecasted severe heatwave affecting major cities and plains in Punjab and Sindh from May 21 to May 27.

In a post, BIEK said, "Attention, All Students of Inter Part 1 and Part 2 exams 2024, the papers have been postponed till May 28".

Board made the announcement after Sindh CM approved a five-day postponement of exams, following a recommendation from Provincial Minister for Universities and Boards.

Exams were initially slated to start on May 22 will now start five days laters due to the heatwave in the region.

People in parts of Pakistan including Karachi are facing extreme weather conditions from a persistent heat spell over the past few weeks, with mercury expected to spike in the coming days.