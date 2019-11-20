Infinix S5 with hole-punch display to launch in Pakistan on Monday: price, specifications, sale info

LAHORE - Infinix S5, the new mobile phone from the Transsion Holdings brand, is going to launch in Pakistan on Monday (Nov 25).

According to the company's social media pages, where the phone's design, specifications, and price were tipped. Infinix S5 comes with a 32MP In-display selfie camera, a beautiful 6.6” punch-hole display, outstanding quad rear camera setup and first of its kind crystal feather pattern design.

The leaks further suggest Infinix S5 will come in three different variants, S5 Lite, S5 4+64GB and S5 6+128GB. However, the official sale for Infinix S5 4+64GB and S5 6+128GB will begin from coming Monday both offline and online exclusively on daraz.pk.

The price of Infinix S5 4+64GB will be set at Rs23,999 whereas Infinix S5 6+128GB variant can be purchased for Rs27,999. Those who will buy S5 online from Daraz.pk will get free Infinix Xband along with the phone.

Moreover, for the launch S5, the company has partnered with the country's famous TV actress Sana Javed.

All three variants of S5 are powered by a big 4000mAh. For enhanced security, fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature can be found on all three variants. In terms of Operating System, all three variants will run on Android 9.0 with XOS 5.5.

Talking about Infinix S5, Infinix Mobility Country Head, Mr Joe Hu said, “Infinix S5 is the first smartphone in Pakistan to offer a 32MP In-display Selfie camera and 6.6” Punch hole display available at a competitive price. At Infinix, we understand the needs of customers and therefore we offer them the latest technology at an affordable price. S5 is a powerful device that offers both style and superior performance to the users. For all three variants, we have set a competitive price so that everyone can use and make the most out of it.”

S series is a mid-budget series designed for selfie enthusiasts. The series is globally known for delivering smartphones with an exceptional selfie camera. With Infinix S5, the brand has strengthened its S series portfolio.

To experience the phone first hand make sure to get it upon its release.

S5 and S5 Lite specifications: