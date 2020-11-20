After 'Dirilis: Ertugrul', 'Yunus Emre' set to be broadcasted on PTV

02:12 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
After 'Dirilis: Ertugrul', 'Yunus Emre' set to be broadcasted on PTV
02:12 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
Breakout success and unmatched popularity of the drama serial ‘Dirilis Ertugral’ in Pakistan has established grounds of welcoming Turkish series based on Islamic history. 

Time and again, Prime Minister Imran Khan has highly encouraged the youth to focus on  Turkish content by nominating Dirilis Ertugral and Yunus Emre as a must watch.

He discouraged Bollywood and Hollywood content that merely promotes a third world concept of vulgarity and glamour.

Now, a new Turkish series, Yunus Emre, is all set to be broadcasted on PTV. It follows the story of a famous Sufi and Islamic poet who was a poor villager yet transforms himself to from a layman to Allah’s lover.

PTI leader Faisal Javed shared details that the PM recommended the show. The following master piece has been created by Dirilis Ertugal director Mehmet Bozdag.

"On the directions of PM ImranKhan, yet another hit by Mehmet Bozdağ, Yunus Emre (AşkinYolculuğu) is to be telecast on PTV,” he wrote on Twitter.

‘Yunus Emre’ embarks on a spiritual journey to Nallihan as a Seljuk. Seeking refuge in Taptuk Emre dergah and his journey to becoming a dervish begins.Here is the trailer of the highly anticipated show taking you on a mystic journey:

