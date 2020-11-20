After 'Dirilis: Ertugrul', 'Yunus Emre' set to be broadcasted on PTV

Breakout success and unmatched popularity of the drama serial ‘Dirilis Ertugral’ in Pakistan has established grounds of welcoming Turkish series based on Islamic history.

Time and again, Prime Minister Imran Khan has highly encouraged the youth to focus on Turkish content by nominating Dirilis Ertugral and Yunus Emre as a must watch.

He discouraged Bollywood and Hollywood content that merely promotes a third world concept of vulgarity and glamour.

Now, a new Turkish series, Yunus Emre, is all set to be broadcasted on PTV. It follows the story of a famous Sufi and Islamic poet who was a poor villager yet transforms himself to from a layman to Allah’s lover.

PTI leader Faisal Javed shared details that the PM recommended the show. The following master piece has been created by Dirilis Ertugal director Mehmet Bozdag.

"On the directions of PM ImranKhan, yet another hit by Mehmet Bozdağ, Yunus Emre (AşkinYolculuğu) is to be telecast on PTV,” he wrote on Twitter.

#KnowingIslamicHistory

On the directions of PM ImranKhan, yet another hit by @mmehmetbozdag YunusEmre (AşkinYolculuğu) to be telecast on PTV. Yunus Emre (the Dervish) was an Islamic poet, a mystic & a poor villager.Story of a great Sufi wholly dedicated to ALLAH & searching.. — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) November 19, 2020

....for unity. It is a Journey of Transformation. Yunus Emre was well versed in mystical philosophy, esp that of the 13th-century poet and mystic Jalaluddin Rumi. Serial is a great example of a meticulous attention to detail work @trtworld pic.twitter.com/IGmrbSNQ8M — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) November 19, 2020

‘Yunus Emre’ embarks on a spiritual journey to Nallihan as a Seljuk. Seeking refuge in Taptuk Emre dergah and his journey to becoming a dervish begins.Here is the trailer of the highly anticipated show taking you on a mystic journey: