Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 20 November 2021
Web Desk
08:42 AM | 20 Nov, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 20 November 2021
Share

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 121,400 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 104,100 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs Rs. 95,425 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 111,285.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 121,400 PKR 1,625
Karachi PKR 121,400 PKR 1,625
Islamabad PKR 121,400 PKR 1,625
Peshawar PKR 121,400 PKR 1,625
Quetta PKR 121,400 PKR 1,625
Sialkot PKR 121,400 PKR 1,625
Attock PKR 121,400 PKR 1,625
Gujranwala PKR 121,400 PKR 1,625
Jehlum PKR 121,400 PKR 1,625
Multan PKR 121,400 PKR 1,625
Bahawalpur PKR 121,400 PKR 1,625
Gujrat PKR 121,400 PKR 1,625
Nawabshah PKR 121,400 PKR 1,625
Chakwal PKR 121,400 PKR 1,625
Hyderabad PKR 121,400 PKR 1,625
Nowshehra PKR 121,400 PKR 1,625
Sargodha PKR 121,400 PKR 1,625
Faisalabad PKR 121,400 PKR 1,625
Mirpur PKR 121,400 PKR 1,625

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 19 November ...
08:39 AM | 19 Nov, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 18 November ...
08:36 AM | 18 Nov, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 November ...
08:41 AM | 17 Nov, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 16 November ...
10:29 AM | 16 Nov, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 15 November ...
08:41 AM | 15 Nov, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 14 November ...
08:45 AM | 14 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Reactions continue to pour in after comedian Vir Das exposes real face of India
08:45 AM | 20 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr