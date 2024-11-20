Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Casualties feared as suicide blast rips through security forces’ checkpost in Bannu: reports

BANNU – A tragic incident has been reported from northwestern Pakistan where multiple security personnel have been martyred in suspected suicide attack on a security forces’ check post in the Jani Khel area of Bannu.

Reports in local media said a car laden with explosives, targeted the checkpost, resulting in over 10 casualties among the security forces stationed at the location.

Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, a militant faction, reportedly claimed responsibility for the deadly assault.

Army’s media wing ISPR is yet to share details about the attack and casualties, but reports indicate that several personnel have lost their lives in the attack. The area has been cordoned off by security forces, and investigations are ongoing to identify the perpetrators and the full extent of the attack.

The deadly assault occurred amid spike in escalation in violence in the region, as several militant groups including TTP ramp up attacks. The attack also prompted quick response from local law enforcement agencies, who are working to restore security and prevent further attacks.

More details to follow on this…

