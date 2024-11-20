Punjab Winter Vacations update for schools; details inside

LAHORE – Winter Vacations in Punjab are set to be announced by the provincial authorities in the coming weeks, and students and parents are eagerly awaiting the announcement.

Reports in local media quoting sources said winter vacations, which are part of the annual break observed during the colder months, are likely to start on December 21, 2024 (Saturday) and will continue till January 1, 2025 (Wednesday).

Punjab School Education Department has not issued by statement so far, and the final decision will be made as per weather conditions.

Some reports claimed that holidays might be extended due to the ongoing smog crisis, which already led to school closures in certain areas including the provincial capital Lahore. SED and EPA will assess the situation to determine whether the break needs to be adjusted or extended.

In 2023, the winter break was scheduled from December 18 to December 31, but it was later extended to January 9, 2024, due to extreme weather conditions.

Smog Holidays in Punjab

After weeks of closure, all schools and colleges in Lahore and Multan started physical classes from September 20, 2024 after two weeks holiday and respite from toxic air pollution.