Latest Update on Grace Marks for Matric, Inter students under New Exam Policy

LAHORE – Good news for students as grace marks have been increased to five by board officials under new Exam Policy for year 2025.

Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) approved major changes to grading system, increasing the exam passing marks. These changes will be implemented for matriculation and intermediate examinations starting in 2025.

Under the new policy, teachers will be allowed to grant up to 5 grace marks to help students reach the new passing threshold of 40 marks, compared to the previous limit of three grace marks.

The new rules also specify that grace marks can only be given for maximum of two subjects. If a student fails in a third subject, no grace marks will be allowed.

This decision was made during a two-day meeting of the IBCC, which included the presence of education board chairmen from all four provinces, IBCC Executive Director Ghulam Ali Mallah, and other provincial education officials.

Board officials also approved several other initiatives, such as providing fee concessions for orphan students and adding an orphan status field to exam forms.