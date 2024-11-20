Twitter-like social app BlueSky banned in Pakistan amid restrictions on X?

LAHORE – Social media users are facing issues while posting on BlueSky, a Twitter-like microblogging platform amid a recent crackdown on VPNs and restrictions on other social platforms.

BlueSky accessibility issues started in recent days and users are worried whether BlueSky might have been blocked in South Asian nation, which saw tightening of noose.

BlueSky, the lesser-known app used by 20 million users, attracted many Pakistanis after the government’s recent restrictions on VPNs, which made it harder to access X.

The app offers similar features to Twitter/X, and users joined the platform in recent days, enjoying seamless access without the need for a VPN.

Amid the outrage, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is yet to share update on unregistered VPNs, with a deadline of November 30 for their ban. It also caused difficulties for users trying to access platforms like X, pushing them to seek alternatives such as BlueSky.

BlueSky and other similar platforms also amassed new users amid US presidential elections, when many users, including celebrities, switched from X due to concerns.