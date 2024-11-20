Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Twitter-like social app BlueSky banned in Pakistan amid restrictions on X?

Twitter Like Social App Bluesky Banned In Pakistan Amid Restrictions On X

LAHORE – Social media users are facing issues while posting on BlueSky, a Twitter-like microblogging platform amid a recent crackdown on VPNs and restrictions on other social platforms.

BlueSky accessibility issues started in recent days and users are worried whether BlueSky might have been blocked in South Asian nation, which saw tightening of noose.

BlueSky, the lesser-known app used by 20 million users, attracted many Pakistanis after the government’s recent restrictions on VPNs, which made it harder to access X.

Twitter Like Social App Bluesky Banned In Pakistan Amid Restrictions On X

Twitter Like Social App Bluesky Banned In Pakistan Amid Restrictions On X

The app offers similar features to Twitter/X, and users joined the platform in recent days, enjoying seamless access without the need for a VPN.

Amid the outrage, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is yet to share update on unregistered VPNs, with a deadline of November 30 for their ban. It also caused difficulties for users trying to access platforms like X, pushing them to seek alternatives such as BlueSky.

BlueSky and other similar platforms also amassed new users amid US presidential elections, when many users, including celebrities, switched from X due to concerns.

VPN registration in Pakistan – Here’s the complete process

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 20 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.3 279
Euro EUR 290.85 293.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.55 353.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181.25 181.43
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.16 200.56
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.99 904.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search