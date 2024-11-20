Pakistan Stock Exchange crosses new all-time high of 96,700 amid record rally

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed another milestone as the benchmark KSE-100 Index extended its record rally by crossing 96,000 mark during the intraday trade on Wednesday.

The historic milestone was propelled by a wave of bullish market activity that saw the index gain more than 400 points during the session.

KSE 100 Index reached 96,582 points on Wednesday, after a single-day gain of 725.50 points. The index traded between 96,711.33 and 96,055.66 points during the session, with a trading volume of 246,669,099 shares.

This latest record comes just a day after the KSE 100 Index had already set a new benchmark, reaching 96,036 points. The strong momentum began earlier in the week, with the index rising by 860 points to close at 95,856 on the second day of trading.

Earlier, the index had closed at 94,995 points, with 378,888,671 shares changing hands, amounting to Rs19.375 billion in total turnover.

Experts linked the ongoing upward trend to growing investor confidence and a positive market outlook. The series of record highs in recent weeks suggests a robust investment climate, as market participants continue to show optimism for the future of the PSX. KSE 100’s continuous rally highlights Pakistan’s improving economic prospects and the appeal of its equity markets.