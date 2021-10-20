Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 20 October 2021
08:39 AM | 20 Oct, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 114,200 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 97,900 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 89,740 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 104,685.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,502
|Karachi
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,502
|Islamabad
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,502
|Peshawar
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,502
|Quetta
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,502
|Sialkot
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,502
|Attock
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,502
|Gujranwala
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,502
|Jehlum
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,502
|Multan
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,502
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,502
|Gujrat
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,502
|Nawabshah
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,502
|Chakwal
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,502
|Hyderabad
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,502
|Nowshehra
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,502
|Sargodha
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,502
|Faisalabad
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,502
|Mirpur
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,502
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:29 AM | 20 Oct, 2021
- Pakistan reports lowest daily Covid death toll during fourth wave09:06 AM | 20 Oct, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 20 October 202108:39 AM | 20 Oct, 2021
- US train riders ‘held up phones as woman was raped’, could face ...01:45 AM | 20 Oct, 2021
- Here’s how Pakistan Navy detected and blocked Indian submarine from ...01:20 AM | 20 Oct, 2021
Daler Mehndi wishes Eid Milad-un-Nabi to Muslim fans
06:33 PM | 19 Oct, 2021
- Kumail Nanjiani dressed up in a Pakistani designer at Eternals ...02:00 PM | 19 Oct, 2021
- Ayeza Khan’s new fashion look gets trolled by netizens05:25 PM | 19 Oct, 2021
- Alka Yagnik has the sweetest birthday wish for Imran Abbas05:10 PM | 19 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021