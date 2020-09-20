APC turning point in Pakistani politics, time to take major decisions for Pakistan, says Nawaz 

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former premier Nawaz Sharif has said that democracy in Pakistan is in danger and its time to take bold decision for the betterment of the country.

While addressing All Parties Conference (APC), Nawaz said that Pakistan has been constantly deprived of a democratic system. He said that despite living outside the country, he is fully aware of the current situation and hardships.

He joined the APC hosted by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) via video link and thanked all the opposition leaders for making an opportunity for him to address people.

Nawaz Sharif said that this all parties conference is the turning point in Pakistani politics and major decisions must be taken for the betterment of Pakistan.

The former premier said democracy is when people are allowed to bring their opinions forward. According to the law, our democratic system relies on the opinions and say of the people.

Pakistan is going through a lot of problems, he said.adding that the cause is just one:

Pakistan has been kept away from democracy. The country should be run by those elected by the people, PML-N supremo said and added Pakistan has become a laboratory of such experiments, every child knows that no prime minister has been allowed to complete five years in power.

According to PPP's leader Sherry Rehman, representatives of 12 parties were attended the PPP-led All Parties Conference at a five-star hotel in the federal capital, however, JI refused to attend the conference.

In today's conference, PML-N, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), Awami National Party (ANP), Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP), Balochistan National Leaders of Party Mengal (BNP-M), Jamiat Ahle Hadith and Pashtun Tehreek Movement (PTM) were participated moot.