Indian Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa talks about fellow Pakistani actors, legends

Famed Indian Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa recently spoke to a Pakistani TV host about peace and love between Pakistan and India and her upcoming film titled Maa Da Ladla.

The Jatt & Juliet actress joined Samaa TV's Super Over show via video call. Bajwa, who has cemented herself among the A-list Indian Punjabi actors, won the hearts of millions of fans across borders not just with her bewitching smile but also with her future plans to visit Pakistan.

During the appearance, Bajwa shared her experience working with Pakistani stars. The Saadi Love Story star also revealed her feelings while working with Pakistani actors Iftikhar Thakur, Naseem Vicky and Qaiser Pia.

Bajwa said she is a 'one-take' actor, but she would frequently burst into laughter while shooting with the Pakistani artists. She said some really kind words about Pakistani actors and expressed her desire to work with them in future.

The Naughty Jatts star also said she would love to visit the marvelous city of Lahore. Bajwa also revealed that her favourite Pakistani celebrities were Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Noor Jahan, Abida Parveen and Naseebo Laal.

In response to questions about Maa Da Laadla, Bajwa said, “It is an entertaining film with Pakistani actors Iftikhar Thakur, Qaiser Pia and Naseem Vicky entertaining Punjabi audiences in both countries.”

For the record, Maa Da Ladla is a joint venture between Pakistani, Indian and British showbiz industries. Neeru Bajwa and Tarsem Jassar will be seen in lead roles.

For the unversed, Bajwa is an actress, director and producer mainly working in many Punjabi and Indian films. Bajwa also made an appearance in Atif Aslam’s song Hum Kis Gali Ja Rahay Hain. She debuted in 1998 with Dev Anand’s film Main Solah Baras Ki.