Asia Cup 2025 Super Four begins – Full match Schedule and key fixtures

DUBAI – The Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 is set to kick off today (Saturday), with Sri Lanka taking on Bangladesh in the opening clash at Dubai International Stadium.

Sri Lanka enters the match as the clear favorite, having already defeated Bangladesh in the group stage. The team remains unbeaten in the tournament so far, securing victories over Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong in their group fixtures.

The highly anticipated second match of the Super Four stage will feature a classic showdown between India and Pakistan, scheduled for Sunday, September 21, also in Dubai.

Cricket fans across the region are eagerly awaiting this high-voltage encounter between the traditional rivals.

Teams that have advanced to the Super Four stage include India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, while Afghanistan, Hong Kong, the UAE, and Oman were eliminated in the group stage and did not qualify for the next round.

The complete Super Four schedule is as follows:

September 20: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh – Dubai – 8:00 PM IST

September 21: India vs Pakistan – Dubai – 8:00 PM IST

September 23: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka – Abu Dhabi – 8:00 PM IST

September 24: India vs Bangladesh – Dubai – 8:00 PM IST

September 25: Pakistan vs Bangladesh – Dubai – 8:00 PM IST

September 26: India vs Sri Lanka – Dubai – 8:00 PM IST

The Asia Cup final will be held on September 28, with the top two teams from the Super Four stage competing for the title.