FBR is coming after Pakistani social media show-offs who flaunt wealth online

ISLAMABAD – Those living high life online in Pakistan might soon hear from Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) amid crack down.

Reports in local media said Pakistan’s elite who show off their riches online will be on radar of tax agency soon. Around one lac wealthy individuals are now under scrutiny, with tax authority monitoring expensive cars, mansions, jewelry, and extravagant weddings.

Even wearing luxury suit at wedding could put you on FBR’s radar. Non-filers who live lavishly without reporting their income are especially at risk.

FBR is comparing last year’s income tax returns with this year’s filings. Anyone whose declared income doesn’t match their ostentatious lifestyle could face serious consequences. For those flaunting wealth on social media, the fun may be over expensive tastes could now lead to hefty penalties.

In a similar update, Additional Director of NCCIA and a senior FIA officer Sarfraz Chaudhry, who was leading an investigation into online gambling promotion, has been suspended. Chaudhry had been probing YouTuber Ducky Bhai, who was recently arrested, and had issued notices to other prominent influencers, including Nadeem Nani Wala, Rajab Butt, and Iqra Kanwal.

The suspension halts the ongoing crackdown, which was reportedly about to target Jannat Mirza and Mathira. Sources cite potential pressure from influential social media figures or political and institutional interference as reasons behind the move.

Chaudhry had also faced criticism for acting on journalist complaints against Lahore police but defended his stance, emphasizing that complaints cannot be ignored. He has now handed over his Lahore duties and been instructed to report to Islamabad, raising concerns that the gambling investigation may face delays.