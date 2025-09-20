FIA Officer Sarfraz Ch, who took on Ducky Bhai and TikTok Stars, suspended amid Betting app probe

ISLAMABAD – Senior officer of Federal Investigation Agency and the Additional Director of NCCIA, Sarfraz Chaudhry, the man leading crackdown on gambling promotion by top social media stars, has been suspended.

Chaudhry, the Additional Director of NCCIA, had been spearheading high-profile investigation into YouTuber Ducky Bhai, who has now been arrested in connection with promoting gambling online.

TV host and senior journalist Mansoor Ali Khan shared details about this deveolpment as Chaudhry was leaving no stone unturned. He traced millions linked to Ducky Bhai and had issued strict notices to other big names in the social media world, including Nadeem Nani Wala, Rajab Butt, and Iqra Kanwal.

Reports suggest that the next wave of notices was about to target Jannat Mirza and Mathira, but Chaudhry’s suspension halted the stern crackdown.

Sources reveal contrasting developments behind shocking suspension. One theory points to pressure from influential TikTokers involved in gambling promotion, while another suggests deeper political and institutional pressures. For weeks, there has been a tense standoff between Lahore journalists and Punjab police, with some reporters even holding press conferences against police officers.

Chaudhry had also faced questioning over his acceptance of complaints from journalists against Lahore police officers. Critics questioned why he accepted the complaints, but he defended his actions, stating that complaints cannot simply be ignored, no matter who is involved.

After his suspension, Chaudhry handed over charge of his Lahore office and has been instructed to report to Islamabad. Concerns are rising that the ongoing gambling promotion investigation may now face delays, even as evidence exists linking multiple other social media stars to the illegal activity.

The case has become a flashpoint, exposing tensions between media, law enforcement, and social media stars, who openly promoted such platforms and are bearing brunt.