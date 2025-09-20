How $100K H-1B Visa Fee deals massive blow to Indians?

NEW DELHI – Software developers who were planning for their next big project in the US under an H-1B hit sudden blow as White House announced a staggering $100,000 annual fee for H-1B visa holders.

India’s $283 billion IT industry is reeling after White House announced a staggering $100,000 annual fee for H-1B visas, a move that could upend the global operations of tech giants like Infosys, TCS, and Wipro.

The sudden policy, rolled out with just a one-day notice, has left businesses, professionals, and international students scrambling. Nasscom warned that this abrupt change could derail ongoing U.S.-based projects and send shockwaves through the global tech ecosystem.

Teh giants like Microsoft, Amazon, and JPMorgan, reportedly rushed to advise H-1B holders to stay put in the U.S., highlighting the chaos triggered by the unprecedented move.

Industry experts fear the fee could choke innovation, raise costs for companies, and disrupt global job markets, raising serious questions about America’s commitment to attracting top talent.

Since taking office, President Trump has aggressively tightened immigration rules—but this latest shock could mark the most dramatic shift yet, potentially reshaping the tech industry worldwide.