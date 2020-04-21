PM Imran launches Ehsaas Ration Portal – VIDEO
Web Desk
07:56 PM | 21 Apr, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan formally launched the Ehsaas Ration Portal in the federal capital on Tuesday.

Special Assistant on Social Protection Dr. Sania Nishtar briefed the Prime Minister about the portal on the occasion, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Ehsaas Ration Portal will help philanthropists, charity organisations and other NGOs in reaching out to deserving people and providing ration to poor segments of the society.

Hailing the initiative to launch Ehsaas Ration Portal, PM Khan said it will play a vital role in reaching out to the beneficiaries and making the ration distribution system completely transparent and merit based.

