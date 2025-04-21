Female student shot dead in International Islamic University’s hostel in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A female student was killed in the hostel of the International Islamic University in federal capital on Monday.

Police said the victim was 22 years old and was shot dead in the presence of her two roommates.

The police have registered a case of the incident, and further investigation is underway.

Last year in September, a horrific and disturbing incident reported from Attock city where a ninth-grade student was sexually assaulted and murdered by his friends before his body was dumped in a dam.

Local police said the victim, Muhammad Hashim Abbas, was dropped off at the school bus stop by his father in the morning. When he failed to return home after school, his father started to search for him and eventually learned that Hashim had gone to the house of his friends Hamza and Zeeshan.

On the other hand, the victim’s friends claimed they had dropped Hashim off near his home. During interrogation, Hashim’s friend confessed to the police that they had killed Hashim and thrown his body into the dam.

Police officials claimed to recover Hashim’s body from the dam based on the suspects’ information and after autopsy, it was revealed that victim had been subjected to sexual assault before being murdered.