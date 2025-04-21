Punjab decides to make fitness certificate mandatory for motorcycles

LAHORE – The Punjab government has decided to make the fitness certificate mandatory for motorcycles as it has paced up efforts to environment.

Reports said the provincial government has decided to make amendments in a single ordinance to prevent smog. The amendment bill will be presented in the Punjab Assembly under the title of the Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2025.

Under this Act, amendments will be made to the Provincial Motor Vehicles Ordinance 1965.

The amendment bill has been referred to the relevant committee, which will present its report within two months.

According the bill draft, in Clause 38-A of the Ordinance 1965, the word “motorcycle” will be included alongside “vehicle”. The amendment is necessary to make it mandatory for motorcycles to obtain a fitness certificate. The validity of the fitness certificate will be up to one year.

Currently, the fitness certificate is mandatory only for vehicles. In Punjab, 85% of transport is in the form of motorcycles.

The amendment is necessary to expand the scope of the fitness certificate regime as this move will help improve air quality in the province.