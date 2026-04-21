Iran yet to decide on sending delegation to Islamabad for talks with US

TEHRAN – Iran has stated that no decision has yet been made regarding sending a delegation to Islamabad for talks with the United States.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, speaking to a local news channel, said that participation in the Islamabad negotiations has not been finalized. He added that Iran will decide to join only when the talks are deemed meaningful and productive.

Commenting on alleged US actions against Iranian vessels, he said targeting Iranian ships and maritime trade in international waters is a serious violation of international law, amounting to piracy and state terrorism.

He emphasized Iran’s lack of trust in the United States, stating that such actions raise serious doubts about Washington’s intentions.

Baghaei further said Iran has maintained mistrust toward the US from the beginning, adding that during 40 days of conflict, the opposing side failed to achieve its objectives despite causing significant damage and targeting Iranian leadership. He credited the resilience of the Iranian people and armed forces for preventing those goals.

He noted that Iran’s potential participation in talks in Pakistan reflects a responsible approach, but stressed that diplomacy must yield results. A final decision will be made when Iran deems it appropriate.

The spokesperson reiterated that no decision has yet been taken regarding participation in the Islamabad talks and assured that any development will be transparently communicated to the public.