Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 21 December 2022

08:21 AM | 21 Dec, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 21 December 2022

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,000 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,040. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 139,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Karachi PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Islamabad PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Peshawar PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Quetta PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Sialkot PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Attock PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Gujranwala PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Jehlum PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Multan PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Bahawalpur PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Gujrat PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Nawabshah PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Chakwal PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Hyderabad PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Nowshehra PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Sargodha PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Faisalabad PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980
Mirpur PKR 182,000 PKR 1,980

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 21, 2022 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 231.7 235.25
Euro EUR 256.5 259
UK Pound Sterling GBP 294.5 297.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 67.4 68
Saudi Riyal SAR 64.2 64.8
Australian Dollar AUD 151.01 152.26
Bahrain Dinar BHD 598.47 602.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 164.99 1686.34
China Yuan CNY 32.24 32.49
Danish Krone DKK 32.14 32.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.91 29.26
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.17 2.21
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 734.17 739.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 584.8 588.98
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 241.85 243.6
Thai Bhat THB 6.46 6.56

