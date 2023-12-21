Is Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Karachi? FO reveals facts

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Thursday rubbished Indian media reports that India’s most-wanted Dawood Ibrahim had been hospitalised in southern port city of Karachi after being poisoned.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in a weekly press briefing said India has consistently leveled baseless accusations and spread false propaganda against Pakistan.

She said that India is spreading fabricated and misleading news regarding Dawood Ibrahim's hospitalisation in Karachi and allegations of poisoning. She recalled that the neighbouring country had disseminated propaganda through the use of the EU DisinfoLab.

The reaction comes after Indian media reported that Dawood has been kept under tight security at the hospital in Karachi.

Meanwhile, the FO spokesperson called for holding Israel accountable for its actions and urged the United Nations Security Council to take immediate effective action to impose a ceasefire and lift the inhumane siege against Gaza.

She said Pakistan remains deeply concerned over the ongoing campaign of brutality and large-scale massacre unleashed upon the Palestinian people.

She said we strongly condemn Israel's ongoing war on hospitals and its barbarous bulldozing of tents in the courtyard and vicinity of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza that crushed to death numerous Palestinians including women, children and wounded patients under treatment.

She said the crimes against humanity in occupied Palestine are a haunting stain on the conscience of humanity.