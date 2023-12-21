Is Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Karachi? FO reveals facts

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Thursday rubbished Indian media reports that India’s most-wanted Dawood Ibrahim had been hospitalised in southern port city of Karachi after being poisoned.
Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in a weekly press briefing said India has consistently leveled baseless accusations and spread false propaganda against Pakistan.
She said that India is spreading fabricated and misleading news regarding Dawood Ibrahim's hospitalisation in Karachi and allegations of poisoning. She recalled that the neighbouring country had disseminated propaganda through the use of the EU DisinfoLab.
The reaction comes after Indian media reported that Dawood has been kept under tight security at the hospital in Karachi.
Meanwhile, the FO spokesperson called for holding Israel accountable for its actions and urged the United Nations Security Council to take immediate effective action to impose a ceasefire and lift the inhumane siege against Gaza.
She said Pakistan remains deeply concerned over the ongoing campaign of brutality and large-scale massacre unleashed upon the Palestinian people.
She said we strongly condemn Israel's ongoing war on hospitals and its barbarous bulldozing of tents in the courtyard and vicinity of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza that crushed to death numerous Palestinians including women, children and wounded patients under treatment.
She said the crimes against humanity in occupied Palestine are a haunting stain on the conscience of humanity.
Pakistani currency witnessed loses against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 286.35 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.4
|286.35
|Euro
|EUR
|309.5
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.9
|78.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.89
|753.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|911.82
|920.82
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.61
|61.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.49
|736.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.98
|325.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI – Gold prices decreased in local market despite following an uptick in international market.
On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,400, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,390.
In international market, the precious of yellow metal increased by $4 to reach $2,047.
Bullion remained volatile in the Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Karachi
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Quetta
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Attock
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Multan
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,552
