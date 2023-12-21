Setback for Pakistan as Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Australia tour 

Pakistan faced a setback on Thursday as pace bowler Khurram Shahzad was ruled out of their series against Australia following the first Test’s heavy defeat.

The 24-year-old had a promising debut in Perth, securing match figures of 5-128 and dismissing Steve Smith twice. However, he expressed discomfort and subsequent scans revealed a stress fracture in the ribs alongside an abdominal muscle tear.

“The PCB will seek consultation from a specialist in Australia to determine the player’s final management protocol,” stated the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Shahzad will return to Lahore for continued injury management and rehabilitation after the assessment.

Pakistan’s bowling lineup was already weakened with the absence of speedster Naseem Shah due to a long-term injury. Spinner Abrar Ahmed also missed the Perth Test due to leg discomfort but might stage a return for the second match in Melbourne starting on December 26.

For possible replacements for Shahzad, Pakistan has Hasan Ali and Mohammad Wasim in their squad as options.