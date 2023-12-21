Search

Sports

Setback for Pakistan as Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Australia tour 

Web Desk
12:28 PM | 21 Dec, 2023
Setback for Pakistan as Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Australia tour 

Pakistan faced a setback on Thursday as pace bowler Khurram Shahzad was ruled out of their series against Australia following the first Test’s heavy defeat.

The 24-year-old had a promising debut in Perth, securing match figures of 5-128 and dismissing Steve Smith twice. However, he expressed discomfort and subsequent scans revealed a stress fracture in the ribs alongside an abdominal muscle tear.

“The PCB will seek consultation from a specialist in Australia to determine the player’s final management protocol,” stated the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Shahzad will return to Lahore for continued injury management and rehabilitation after the assessment.

Pakistan’s bowling lineup was already weakened with the absence of speedster Naseem Shah due to a long-term injury. Spinner Abrar Ahmed also missed the Perth Test due to leg discomfort but might stage a return for the second match in Melbourne starting on December 26.

For possible replacements for Shahzad, Pakistan has Hasan Ali and Mohammad Wasim in their squad as options.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

03:36 PM | 19 Dec, 2023

Pakistan announce squad for New Zealand T20I series

11:22 AM | 19 Dec, 2023

PAKvAUS: Pakistan slapped with 10pc match fee fine over slow rate in ...

03:03 PM | 18 Dec, 2023

Shadab Khan ruled out of New Zealand tour for T20I series

04:04 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

Pakistan’s female powerlifter Sybil Sohail wins silver at Asian ...

01:21 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

Australia beat Pakistan by 360 runs in Perth Test 

10:05 AM | 16 Dec, 2023

PAKvAUS, 1st Test, Day 3: Pakistan all out for 271, trailing by 216 ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:04 PM | 21 Dec, 2023

Is Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Karachi? FO reveals facts

Horoscope

09:19 AM | 21 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 21, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee loses ground against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham

Pakistani currency witnessed loses against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

On Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 286.35 for selling.

Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.4 286.35
Euro EUR 309.5 312.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.9 78.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.89 753.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 911.82 920.82
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.61 61.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.98 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 728.49 736.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.56 27.86
Swiss Franc CHF 322.98 325.48
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates drop in Pakistan; Check latest rates here - 21 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices decreased in local market despite following an uptick in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 21 December 2023

On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,400, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,390.

In international market, the precious of yellow metal increased by $4 to reach $2,047.

Bullion remained volatile in the Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Karachi PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Islamabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Peshawar PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Quetta PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Sialkot PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Attock PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Gujranwala PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Jehlum PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Multan PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Bahawalpur PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Gujrat PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Nawabshah PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Chakwal PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Hyderabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Nowshehra PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Sargodha PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Faisalabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Mirpur PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: