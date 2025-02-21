Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan frees 22 Indian fishermen on humanitarian grounds

KARACHI – Pakistan has decided to release 22 Indian fishermen, who were arrested for violating international waters, as a goodwill gesture.

The fishermen have been released from Landhi District Jail in Karachi and they are being transported by bus to Lahore under the supervision of a government agency and with arrangements made by the Edhi Foundation. The will be handed over to Indian authorities at the Wagah border.

Deputy Superintendent of Landhi Jail, Arshad Shah, stated that the 22 released Indian fishermen included three Muslims and 19 Hindus.

These fishermen were arrested by Pakistani authorities over the past three years for illegally fishing in Pakistani waters, and they have served the sentence handed down by the local court for their crime.

The deputy superintendent said the fishermen were released on humanitarian grounds and are now being sent back to their home country.

Upon their release, the fishermen were also given a reasonable amount of money for expenses along with gifts.

Deputy Superintendent Arshad Shah further shared that an additional 198 Indian fishermen are serving their sentences in District Jail Malir.

