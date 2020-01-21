NAB court extends Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s judicial remand till Feb 4 in LNG case
Share
LAHORE - National Accountability Court has extended Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s judicial remand till Feb 04.
According to media reports, the NAB officials produced Shahid Khaqan Abbasi before the court as the proceedings commence today, during which the court asked for the report regarding arrest of Shahid Islam –an absconder in the same case.
The judge observed that indictment proceedings could not be carried out due to one absconder.
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as minister for petroleum and natural resources has been accused of granting contract on LNG to favourite company.
The anti-graft body approved inquiry against former premier Nawaz Sharif and Abbasi. According to the NAB, the contract cased loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.
-
- Govt forms FIA’s special team to investigate wheat crisis12:04 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
- Indian SC hears over 140 petitions against CAA today11:38 AM | 22 Jan, 2020
- Israeli troops kill three Palestinian youth near Gaza border10:23 AM | 22 Jan, 2020
- Davos: PM Imran, Singapore's PM discusses bilateral relations, ...09:40 AM | 22 Jan, 2020
- Parents' pre-pregnancy exposure to pollution may impact children ...10:16 PM | 21 Jan, 2020
- Govt decides to take Council of Islamic Ideology's view on Zindagi ...09:57 PM | 21 Jan, 2020
- Zindagi Tamasha's release stopped: Khoosat move LHC against TLP ...06:15 PM | 21 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019