NAB court extends Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s judicial remand till Feb 4 in LNG case

LAHORE - National Accountability Court has extended Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s judicial remand till Feb 04.

According to media reports, the NAB officials produced Shahid Khaqan Abbasi before the court as the proceedings commence today, during which the court asked for the report regarding arrest of Shahid Islam –an absconder in the same case.

The judge observed that indictment proceedings could not be carried out due to one absconder.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as minister for petroleum and natural resources has been accused of granting contract on LNG to favourite company.

The anti-graft body approved inquiry against former premier Nawaz Sharif and Abbasi. According to the NAB, the contract cased loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.