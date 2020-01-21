NAB court extends Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s judicial remand till Feb 4 in LNG case
Web Desk
01:10 PM | 21 Jan, 2020
NAB court extends Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s judicial remand till Feb 4 in LNG case
Share

LAHORE - National Accountability Court has extended Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s judicial remand till Feb 04.

According to media reports, the NAB officials produced Shahid Khaqan Abbasi before the court as the proceedings commence today, during which the court asked for the report regarding arrest of Shahid Islam –an absconder in the same case.

The judge observed that indictment proceedings could not be carried out due to one absconder.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as minister for petroleum and natural resources has been accused of granting contract on LNG to favourite company.

The anti-graft body approved inquiry against former premier Nawaz Sharif and Abbasi. According to the NAB, the contract cased loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

More From This Category
Govt forms FIA’s special team to investigate ...
12:04 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
Davos: PM Imran, Singapore's PM discusses ...
09:40 AM | 22 Jan, 2020
Pakistan has clear vision regarding Kashmir ...
08:46 AM | 22 Jan, 2020
Will talk to India's Modi on Kashmir issue, Trump ...
10:42 PM | 21 Jan, 2020
Kamyab Jawan project: 200,000 to 300,000 youth ...
07:57 PM | 21 Jan, 2020
Ex-principal secretary to PM Fawad Hassan Fawad ...
06:42 PM | 21 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sindh bans Sarmad Khoosat's upcoming film 'Zindagi Tamasha'
12:53 PM | 22 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr