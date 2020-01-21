Gippy Grewal visits Gurdwara Nankana Sahib

NANKANA SAHIB - Indian singer and actor Gippy Grewal visited Pakistan to pay homage at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib. The actor who works in Punjabi and Hindi films took to Twitter to share photos of his visit to the holy site of Sikhs.

Gippy expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfiqar Bukhari for making due arrangements to make the visit possible.

Speaking to the media, the singer said that he was planning to visit Pakistan since long. He shared he is very happy to be here.

Thank you so much bro for everything...🙏🙏🙏

Going to my pind Chak 47 Mansoora and Islamabad today 😀

Really Happy and blessed 🙏

Big hug and big thanks to you 🤗#respect ✊✊✊@petervirdee https://t.co/OrksWB0WqD — Gippy Grewal (@GippyGrewal) January 21, 2020

He said after visiting the holy shrine of Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, and getting blessings from Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, his visit to Pakistan has become a reality.

Earlier, comedian and politician Navjot Sindh Sidhu and Bollywood actor Sunny Deol among other dignitaries attended the Kartarpur Corridor opening ceremony in November 2019.

Gippy made his acting debut in the 2010 movie, Mel Karade Rabba. His single Phulkari broke many records in the Punjabi music industry.

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.