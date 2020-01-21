SC turns down Arshad Malik’s appeal for his job as CEO of PIA
01:47 PM | 21 Jan, 2020
SC turns down Arshad Malik's appeal for his job as CEO of PIA
ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court (SC) turned down an appeal filed by Air Marshal Arshad Malik challenging the decision of the Sindh High Court in which he was barred from doing his job as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday.

According to media details, the appellant asked the top court to set aside the decision of the Sindh High Court and restore him as CEO of PIA.

During the proceedings, SSA General Secretary Safdar Anjum argued through his counsel that Arshad Malik did not fulfil eligibility criteria for PIA CEO and neither has he had any previous experience of working in an airline.

The appellant’s counsel opposed the arguments of the petitioner’s counsel saying that he had relevant experience.

After hearing both sides, the top court turned down the appeal of Arshad Malik and maintained the decision of the Sindh High Court in which he was barred from performing his duties as CEO of National Carrier. The top court also allowed the airline’s board of directors to perform their duties.

