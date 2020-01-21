US appreciates Pakistan's efforts in compliance with FATF

ISLAMABAD - The United States (US) has lauded Pakistan's efforts in compliance with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the steps taken by Pakistan on the matter of illegal immigrants.

The appreciation was made during a meeting between Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah and Acting Assistant Secretary of State Alice Wells in Islamabad.

The US delegation was about the briefed significant progress on both legislative and administrative matters. It was informed that the execution process has also been completed to a greater extent in this regard.

Referring to the issue of illegal immigrants, the Interior Minister said the government has successfully managed to streamline the process to curb the menace, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The two sides agreed to work together for enhancing the bilateral ties.