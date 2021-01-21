Khalilur Rehman Qamar shares teaser of his upcoming TV show
Share
Pakistan's outspoken writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar, who is known for his hit dramas, controversial statements and views, is all set to host a TV show on current affairs.
The Mere Pas Tum Ho writer shared a teaser of his upcoming TV show on social media.
The program will air in January, but the exact date has not been announced. The reaction on the teaser has so far been good. The fans of Khalil Ur Rehman are quite excited and looking forward to see what he has in store for them.
View this post on Instagram
Khalil’s close friend and one of the famous TV actors Adnan Siddique also shared the teaser of this upcoming show, and gave his two cents, “My dear friend and celebrated writer Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar is bringing his sharp writing skills and blunt wit in his new show.”
Adnan further stated, “Expect him to speak the truth as it is. Ruffle a few feathers politically and socially and shoot from the lip.”
Last year the Sadqay Tumharay writer received backlash for his abusive language on national TV while speaking to Marvi Sirmed during a live session. This incident led to a huge debate on social media, with many deciding to boycott Khalil Ur Rehman.
Khalilur Rehman Qamar in hot waters over his ... 04:39 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
Khalilur Rehman Qamar has always sparked controversy over his problematic views on feminism and seems like the writer ...
- Pakistan announces to increase electricity tariff by Rs1.95/Unit05:00 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- #BoycottCannoli – Twitter lashes out at Islamabad café owners for ...04:56 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Wedding festivities kick in for Bakhtawar-Mahmood as groom lands in ...04:36 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- China promises 0.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan by ...04:17 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
-
- Maya Ali thanks fans as she hits 5 million Instagram followers03:41 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
-
- WATCH – Hareem Shah leaks another private video of Mufti Abdul Qavi03:20 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021