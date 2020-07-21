‘Eid moon is born,’ Pakistan science minister takes on Ruet-e-Hilal body

ISLAMABAD – In a confrontation with Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Federal Minister for Science and Technology said that Zil Haj moon, according to science, has sighted.

Earlier, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman announced that the committee had not received any moon sighting evidence and Eid will fall on August 1.

The science minister, according to local media, said that they [Ruet committee members] said that moon is not visible due to cloudy weather.

He said that the new moon can be seen Ruet app, which was launched by the ministry last year.

If prayer is offered by watching clock then why the moon cannot be seen through the app, he added.

ذُوالحجہ1441 ہجری کے چاند کی پیدائش (Birth of New Moon) پاکستان کے معیاری وقت کے مطابق رات 10:33 پر ہو چکی ہے. آج 21 جولائی کو پاکستان میں کراچی اور گرد و نواح کے مطلع میں چاند نظر آجائیگا، ہاں اگر بادل ہیں Ruet App ڈاؤن لوڈ کریں بالکل صحیح مقام دیکھیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 21, 2020

The minister had claimed that the moon will be visible in Pakistan at 10:33 pm on July 31 in Karachi and nearby areas.