IHC orders recovery of senior journalist Matiullah Jan
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to the security officials and others with directions to ensure recovery of senior journalist Matiullah Jan.
Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing on a petition moved by Jan's brother Shahid Abbasi, seeking recovery of the journalist.
The court also directed the respondents to appear in person if they failed to recover Matiullah Jan.
The petition was moved through Barrister Jahangir Jandoon Advocate. The representatives of Islamabad High Court Journalists Association were alsoin attendance during the proceeding.
Pakistani journalist and TV host Matiullah Jan was abducted from Islamabad, his family said on Tuesday.
Jan's wife told the media that his car was found with keys but he was missing.
A video showing how he was abducted from outside his home went viral on social media. He stopped his car in front of his house and then he was not there while the keys of the car were still there inside.
