IHC orders recovery of senior journalist Matiullah Jan
Web Desk
08:31 PM | 21 Jul, 2020
IHC orders recovery of senior journalist Matiullah Jan
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to the security officials and others with directions to ensure recovery of senior journalist Matiullah Jan.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing on a petition moved by Jan's brother Shahid Abbasi, seeking recovery of the journalist.

The court also directed the respondents to appear in person if they failed to recover Matiullah Jan.

The petition was moved through Barrister Jahangir Jandoon Advocate. The representatives of Islamabad High Court Journalists Association were alsoin attendance during the proceeding.

Journalist Matiullah Jan 'goes missing' in ... 04:26 PM | 21 Jul, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani journalist and TV host Matiullah Jan has gone missing, his family said on ...

Pakistani journalist and TV host Matiullah Jan was abducted from Islamabad, his family said on Tuesday.

Jan's wife told the media that his car was found with keys but he was missing.

A video showing how he was abducted from outside his home went viral on social media. He stopped his car in front of his house and then he was not there while the keys of the car were still there inside.

More From This Category
Punjab to decide opening of marriage halls after ...
10:05 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
EU lauds ‘Green and Clean Pakistan’ ...
09:12 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program is transparent, ...
08:27 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
‘Abducted’ journalist Matiullah Jan returns ...
12:05 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
Punjab University announces plan to hold BA, BSc ...
11:15 PM | 21 Jul, 2020
Foreign ministry rejects reports claiming ...
10:55 PM | 21 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Gul Panra's new video at Khyber DC residence lands KP officials in hot water
02:42 PM | 21 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr