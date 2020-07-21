Nicki Minaj pregnant with her first child

12:25 PM | 21 Jul, 2020
Baby on board! Congratulations are in order for Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty as they are expecting their first child together.

The star unveiled the exciting news on Instagram on Monday, sharing a picture of her baby bump with the caption “#Preggers.”

Following her initial announcement, Minaj shared more photos, flaunting her growing belly. In the third post, she writes, "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes."

Petty and Minaj wed in Oct. 2019 after more than a year of dating.

