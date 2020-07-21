US, India hold joint naval exercise in Indian Ocean
Web Desk
12:53 PM | 21 Jul, 2020
US, India hold joint naval exercise in Indian Ocean
Share

WASHINGTON/NEW DELHI – The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group has participated in military exercises with the Indian Navy in the Indian Ocean, the US Navy said in a press release.

"The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, consisting of flagship USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Sterett (DDG 104) and USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), participated in cooperative exercises with the Indian Navy in the Indian Ocean commencing July 20," the release said on Monday. 

Indian navy’s destroyer INS Rana, stealth frigates INS Sahyadr were part of the joint drills.

The US and Indian naval forces carried out air defense exercises, including other training designed to maximize interoperability, the release said.

The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is currently deployed in the Indian Ocean to support freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region, the release said.

Earlier this month, the Nimitz joined the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group to conduct joint freedom of navigation exercises in the South China Sea.

China claims much of the South China Sea as its own territory, but the claim is contested by other countries in the region. The United States frequently challenges China's claims to the sea by conducting freedom of navigation exercises.

More From This Category
China proposes package solution to settle border ...
07:18 PM | 21 Jul, 2020
First Chinese School Dubai set to open in ...
03:23 PM | 21 Jul, 2020
US, India hold joint naval exercise in Indian ...
12:53 PM | 21 Jul, 2020
Lightning strikes kill at least 16 in India
10:14 AM | 21 Jul, 2020
Eidul Azha on July 31 in Saudi Arabia as Zil-Haj ...
10:10 PM | 20 Jul, 2020
Iran executes man who spied on Gen Soleimani for ...
07:09 PM | 20 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Gul Panra's new video at Khyber DC residence lands KP officials in hot water
02:42 PM | 21 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr