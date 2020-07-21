US, India hold joint naval exercise in Indian Ocean

WASHINGTON/NEW DELHI – The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group has participated in military exercises with the Indian Navy in the Indian Ocean, the US Navy said in a press release.

"The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, consisting of flagship USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Sterett (DDG 104) and USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), participated in cooperative exercises with the Indian Navy in the Indian Ocean commencing July 20," the release said on Monday.

TODAY: #USSNimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG) conducted a passage exercise (PASSEX) with @IndianNavy in the #IndianOcean. Naval engagements such as these improve the cooperation of #maritime forces to counter threats at sea. #NavyPartnerships

Details: ⬇️ https://t.co/r2NQ5Ki2jo pic.twitter.com/FeqSd0PqBu — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) July 20, 2020

Indian navy’s destroyer INS Rana, stealth frigates INS Sahyadr were part of the joint drills.

The US and Indian naval forces carried out air defense exercises, including other training designed to maximize interoperability, the release said.

The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is transiting through IOR. During the passage, #IndianNavy units undertook Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with #USNavy.

Indian Navy had also conducted similar PASSEXs with #JMSDF and #FrenchNavy in recent past.@USNavy@SpokespersonMoD @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/ntj5gFFNqC — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) July 20, 2020

The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is currently deployed in the Indian Ocean to support freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region, the release said.

Earlier this month, the Nimitz joined the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group to conduct joint freedom of navigation exercises in the South China Sea.

China claims much of the South China Sea as its own territory, but the claim is contested by other countries in the region. The United States frequently challenges China's claims to the sea by conducting freedom of navigation exercises.