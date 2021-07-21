Nation celebrates Eidul-Adha overshadowed by COVID pandemic
Nation celebrates Eidul-Adha overshadowed by COVID pandemic
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is celebrating the feast of sacrifice with religious zeal and fervor amidst Covid-19 measures to prevent the spread of the novel virus.

The first day of Eid started with special prayers as Muslims thronged mosques, and Eidgahs across the country to offer Eid prayers with the implementation of SOPs outlined by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Religious scholars in Eid's sermons highlight the significance of the philosophy of great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

In the meanwhile, the government has urged the nation to scale back on gatherings owing to the potential of the annual gathering becoming a probable cause for the fourth wave of the pandemic.

The authorities have also made special security arrangements to ensure peaceful observance of the three-day festivity in the wake of recent developments in the region. This is the second Eid in the shadow of the Covid pandemic and amid growing concerns about the highly infectious Delta variant of the Covid.

Eid al-Adha is typically marked by communal prayers, large social gatherings, and, for many, slaughtering of animals and giving meat to the needy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi prayed for the growth and success of the country and encouraged Pakistanis to follow Covid related SOPs while performing their religious obligations.

“On this auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, I congratulate the entire Pakistani nation and the world of Islam. And I pray to God Almighty to accept the worships and sacrifices of the Pakistani nation and the entire Islamic nation. Amen,” the premier said in the message.

Khan further added that “Sacrifice is not just the name of slaughtering an animal but sacrificing one’s own desires for the attainment of lofty goals. It does not allow one to deviate from the right path even in difficult situations.”

Furthermore, President Dr. Arif Alvi also shared a tweet on the occasion. “May Allah forgive us, may He unite us, and may He rid us of Covid”, Alvi said.

Alvi also urged the people to continue raising their guard against the fourth wave of Covid by strictly observing all standard operating procedures to contain its further spread.

