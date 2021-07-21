Reporter arrested for ‘asking tough questions’ from Sindh CM (VIDEO)

Sindh Police have reportedly arrested a media person after he aggressively hurled questions at Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah during a ceremony in Sehwan.

A Facebook post shows the reporter taking a dig at the chief minister over deteriorating law and order situation in the city.

A picture of the reporter making victory sign in handcuffs is getting viral on social media, with netizens criticising the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for curbing the voice of journalists.

