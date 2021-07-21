Reporter arrested for ‘asking tough questions’ from Sindh CM (VIDEO)
Web Desk
06:56 PM | 21 Jul, 2021
Reporter arrested for 'asking tough questions' from Sindh CM (VIDEO)
Sindh Police have reportedly arrested a media person after he aggressively hurled questions at Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah during a ceremony in Sehwan.

A Facebook post shows the reporter taking a dig at the chief minister over deteriorating law and order situation in the city.

A picture of the reporter making victory sign in handcuffs is getting viral on social media, with netizens criticising the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for curbing the voice of journalists.

More updates to follow

