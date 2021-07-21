Forbes China names Alibaba founder as most generous entrepreneur in 2020
Web Desk
07:36 PM | 21 Jul, 2021
Forbes China names Alibaba founder as most generous entrepreneur in 2020
Share

Forbes China has named the E-commerce giant founder of Alibaba Jack Ma as the most generous Chinese entrepreneur of 2020, according to the latest list published on Tuesday.

Prior to his retirement, he had largely faded from public view as the aftermath of a controversial speech in Shanghai.

The 56-year-old has now been lauded for his continuous efforts. He retired back in 2019.

Ever since the following episode, Jack Ma has focused on hobbies and philanthropy as revealed by his close business partner Joseph Tsai.

For 2020, Ma and Hangzhou-based Alibaba had combined cash donations of 3.2 billion yuan (US$493.4 million).

Moreover, Pony Ma Huateng and his Shenzhen-based company Tencent Holdings who is China's most valuable technology giant ranked third with 2.6 billion yuan in charitable giving.

Zhang Yiming alongside his Beijing-based company ByteDance, operator of TikTok, came in fifth. They donated 1.2 billion yuan for the year, according to the Forbes list.

Alibaba is the owner of the South China Morning Post.

Now, donations from Chinese tech billionaires have become far more frequent given the increased pressure from Beijing on Big Tech firms to put social development ahead of profits.

Jack Ma, Alibaba foundation donation arrives in ... 04:10 PM | 25 Mar, 2020

KARACHI - Today, the first batch of the much-needed medical supplies donated by the Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba ...

More From This Category
Reporter arrested for ‘asking tough ...
06:56 PM | 21 Jul, 2021
Russia unveils first footage of S-500 ...
06:48 PM | 21 Jul, 2021
IIOJK: Pakistan condemns India's restrictions on ...
06:04 PM | 21 Jul, 2021
‘Rafta Rafta' – Atif Aslam and Sajal Aly's ...
04:31 PM | 21 Jul, 2021
Momina Mustehsan and Nimra Khan flaunt their ...
05:28 PM | 21 Jul, 2021
PMLN's Abid Sher Ali, Pakistani family trade ...
03:32 PM | 21 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Forbes China names Alibaba founder as most generous entrepreneur in 2020
07:36 PM | 21 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr