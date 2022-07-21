Ushna Shah's new bold photos set internet on fire
10:20 AM | 21 Jul, 2022
Ushna Shah's new bold photos set internet on fire
Pakistani star actress Ushna Shah has left her fans stunned with new bold photos she shared on her social media account.

Taking to Instagram, the Bashir Momin actress shared her new photos in which she can be seen wearing bold outfit. She posted the photo with a caption, “Wörth it, you see.”

The actress is enjoying in Austria during her luxurious vacation. This is Ushna’s second trip to Austria, this year.

Ushna Shah has worked in numerous block buster Pakistani dramas, she has shown her exceptional acting skills in “Bashar Momin”, “Bala”, “Cheekh” and ” Alif Allah or Insaan”. Ushna is currently appearing in drama serial Hand for Ary Digital.

