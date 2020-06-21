13-year-old girl martyred in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI - Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked Cease Fire Violation in Hajipir and Bedori Sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) last night and targeted the civil population.

According to the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR), a 13 years old girl in village Mehnsar, Bedori Sector, embraced shahadat, while her mother and 12 years old boy got injured due to the Indian firing.

Pakistan Army responded effectively to the Indian firing.