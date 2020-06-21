13-year-old girl martyred in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC: ISPR
Web Desk
01:05 PM | 21 Jun, 2020
13-year-old girl martyred in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC: ISPR
Share

RAWALPINDI - Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked Cease Fire Violation in Hajipir and Bedori Sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) last night and targeted the civil population.

According to the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR), a 13 years old girl in village Mehnsar, Bedori Sector, embraced shahadat, while her mother and 12 years old boy got injured due to the Indian firing.

Pakistan Army responded effectively to the Indian firing.

More From This Category
Allama Talib Johri passes away at 81
02:18 AM | 22 Jun, 2020
PIA raises airfares by upto 57% for special ...
11:37 PM | 21 Jun, 2020
Pakistan records strong protests with Indian over ...
10:22 PM | 21 Jun, 2020
VIDEO – Pakistan Navy marks World Hydrography ...
09:37 PM | 21 Jun, 2020
Lahore hospital staff booked over taking naked ...
09:25 PM | 21 Jun, 2020
92 hotspots comprising 40% of all active COVID-19 ...
08:14 PM | 21 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Muhammad Ali – PM Imran pays tribute to "greatest sportsman"
08:22 PM | 21 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr