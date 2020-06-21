Repatriation effort for Purvanchal region sees 350 Indians fly home from UAE

ABU DHABI – Repatriation efforts from the UAE has seen 350 Indian nationals from the Purvanchal region flew home to Lucknow and Jaipur on SpiceJet flights on 19 and 20 June, from RAK International Airport, it was reported today.

More flights are planned for Indian cities of Gaya, Guwahati, Kolkata and Varanasi in the immediate future.

An initiative by the Purvanchal Pravasi Milan (PPM), a UAE-based committee spearheaded by prominent investment banker and entrepreneur Saikat Kumar, these charter flights have been arranged to repatriate Indian citizens affected by the global pandemic. With the success of these two flights, many other communities representing Indians who are residents in UAE have also approached Mr. Kumar to arrange flights at this time of need.

“This initiative would not have been possible without the approval and support from Vipul, The Consulate General of India, Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, Sanjay Khanna, CEO, RAK International Airport, Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Chief Secretary (Home), Government of Uttar Pradesh, Babulal Marandi, Opposition Leader Government of Jharkhand, Sunil Tiwari Ranchi, Political Advisor to Opposition Leader (Jharkhand), Regional Actress (Purvanchal) and Social activist Kanak Pandey and the relentless efforts of young PPM members,” commented Kumar.

“The challenges brought about by this global pandemic has affected countless lives and it has been difficult to see my compatriots struggling through the ongoing crisis. The situation calls for us thinking much more deeply and to act with greater sensitivity to those in need. The Indian government needs all the support of international organizations and private individuals to help fellow citizens stuck abroad, and there is no better time to come forward and extend a hand than now,” added Kumar.

Highlighting further that the current crisis presents a unique opportunity to make a difference, Kumar added, “Purvanchal Pravasi Milan (PPM) will continue to determine other actions that we can take to address the needs of our compatriots needing help. Big or small, every act of kindness counts. Every assistance is a tangible demonstration of just how much in solidarity we are with them."

Purvanchal Pravasi Milan(PPM ) was formed with the vision to have a cultural, traditional, and financial amalgamation of the three prominent regions of Eastern India - Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. Its main objective is to form a very strong relation between the people coming from Purvanchal region and currently settled in UAE.

Using the organization as a venue, expats are given various opportunities to explore their talents and achieve their dreams.