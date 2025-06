Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Dirham to PKR Open Market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee records mixed trends in open market on June 21, 2025, showing minor gains against some global currencies and shedding against others.

As per latest rates, US Dollar stays around Rs283.4 for buying and Rs285.85 for selling, Euro remains at Rs326 for buying and Rs329 for selling, and UK Pound traded at Rs382 and Rs386.

Saudi Riyal and UAE Dirham were available at Rs75.5 and Rs77.16, and Rs76.3 and Rs78.05 respectively. Among other Gulf currencies, Kuwaiti Dinar reached Rs925.5 for selling, Omani Riyal was at Rs736.35, and Qatari Riyal at Rs76.85.