Pakistan nominates Focal Persons on Coronavirus across diplomatic missions, embassies
Associated Press of Pakistan
09:40 PM | 21 Mar, 2020
Pakistan nominates Focal Persons on Coronavirus across diplomatic missions, embassies
Share

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that focal persons had been designated at the Pakistan embassies and missions across the world for prompt dispersal of information over the coronavirus (COVID 19) outbreak.

Chairing a meeting of Crises Management Unit set up at the foreign office, via video link, the minister said these focal persons had been in constant contact with the unit.

The cell was established in the ministry of foreign affairs on emergency basis after the coronavirus had been declared as pandemic, a press release said.

The foreign minister further directed embassies and missions of Pakistan across the globe to further enhance their contacts with the Pakistani communities living in different countries.

Qureshi said that the unit would operate on 7/24 basis during the coronavirus pandemic.

Avoid travel, maintain social distancing: FO to ... 08:38 PM | 19 Mar, 2020

ISLAMABAD – The Foreign Office on Thursday advised the Pakistani community abroad to avoid all non-essential ...

The Crisis Management Unit is in close contact with various institutions of the country for compiling essential information and timely sharing them with the Pakistani missions and officials, so that on the basis of such information, effective mechanism could be reached to confront the coronavirus challenge.

Click here to get details of hotline numbers and focal persons.

More From This Category
Section 144 imposed in Islamabad amid Coronavirus ...
10:57 AM | 22 Mar, 2020
‘Social distancing’: Punjab decides to close ...
09:43 AM | 22 Mar, 2020
President Alvi appeals nation to adopt preventive ...
08:52 AM | 22 Mar, 2020
Coronavirus cases rises to 733 in Pakistan
08:19 AM | 22 Mar, 2020
Coronavirus: UN warns of risk to 100m people in ...
01:08 AM | 22 Mar, 2020
India orders implementation of 37 Central laws in ...
12:47 AM | 22 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Coronavirus: Rishi Kapoor advises PM Imran 'with all due respect'
02:17 PM | 21 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr