US-Pakistan Innovation Expo 2023 concludes in Islamabad

Web Desk 06:05 PM | 21 Mar, 2023
ISLAMABAD – National Incubation Center (NIC), in collaboration with the US Embassy and The Asia Foundation, successfully organized the US-Pakistan Innovation Expo on 18TH -19TH March at the PNCA in Islamabad. The event served as an exceptional platform for Pakistani startups to display their products and connect with potential investors, while also celebrating the United States' investments in Pakistan to promote entrepreneurship.

Donald Bloom, the US Ambassador to Pakistan, expressed his admiration for the Pakistani startup ecosystem and the United States' dedication to supporting and empowering it. 

"We are proud of the investments made in Pakistan to promote entrepreneurship, such as the Startup Cup Pakistan, Accelerator Program for Women Entrepreneurs, and Academy for Women Entrepreneurs. The US-Pakistan Innovation Expo was a testament to the potential of Pakistani startups and their ability to benefit from our programs and funding," Mr. Bloom said.

 The Federal Minister for IT & Telecom, Syed Amin Ul Haque, recognized the United States' efforts in fostering the innovation ecosystem in Pakistan and emphasized the importance of building up the partnership between Pakistan and the United States. 

Sharing his views, Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque said "Pakistan is grateful for the support and investments made by the United States in promoting entrepreneurship and innovation in our country. The US-Pak Innovation Expo was a great platform to showcase the achievements of our startups and encourage further investment opportunities. We hope to build on this partnership to support and grow our startup ecosystem."

The US-Pak Innovation Expo also featured a speaker session for venture capitalists and angel investors, as well as an exclusive networking lunch. Ecosystem leaders and investors from Pakistan, the Middle East, and the United States attended the event and discussed the opportunities and challenges in the Pakistani startup ecosystem.

Parvez Abbasi-Project Director, NIC Pakistan said he is thrilled to see the US– Pakistan Innovation Expo come to fruition. This event is a demonstration of the power of collaboration between our two nations and the endless possibilities that arise when we combine our talents and resources. I am grateful to all the participants and organizers who have made this expo a success and look forward to seeing the incredible innovations that will emerge from this partnership."

The delegates who attended the U.S.-Pak Innovation Expo showed great enthusiasm for the event and expressed confidence that it would encourage further investment opportunities and potential trade partnerships between Pakistan and the United States. They hope to see more initiatives like this in the future to support and grow the Pakistani startup ecosystem.

Haris Qayyum-Senior Advisor, The Asia Foundation, Pakistan said “The U.S.-Pakistan Innovation Expo is an endorsement to Pakistan’s dynamic tech entrepreneurs. Further, it exemplifies Pakistan-U.S. bilateral trade, Foreign Direct Investment and technological innovation. The Asia Foundation is committed to the collaborative efforts supporting Pakistan’s tech ecosystem, as we continue.

The Asia Foundation is honoured to partner on initiatives that value entrepreneurship and innovation. It is our goal to support Pakistan’s sustainable development and inclusive growth.”

