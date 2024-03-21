Two held for filming Faisalabad university’s students in hostel's bathroom 

FAISALABAD – Two suspects were arrested for allegedly secretly filming the students of Government College Women University Faisalabad’s students in bathroom of a private girls’ hostel.

The police took action after a student filed a complaint over alleged recording of inappropriate videos by the suspects.

The student alleged that the brother of woman hostel incharge secretly made a video of her in bathroom. “I spotted the mobile in a hole of the bathroom when I was taking shower,” she said.

Women police station has registered a case against the hostel incharge and her brother on the complaint of the student.

Police have arrested incharge Hanza and her brother Umar, and launched an investigation into the matter.