54 districts of Pakistan affected by locust attack: NDMA
Web Desk
09:16 PM | 21 May, 2020
ISLAMABAD – A total of 54 districts of the country have been affected by locust attack, including 31 districts of Balochistan, 8 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10 of Punjab and five districts of Sindh, the state media said.

A spokesman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in a statement, said that both ariel and ground spray of various districts was underway right now.

NDMA has completed the poisonous fumes spray of over 6,400 hectares and survey of 469,000 hectares locust swarm hit areas of the country in the last 24 hours.

Sharing details of ongoing efforts to kill locust swarms, he said the spraying of 3,000 hectare areas of Balochistan, 2,000 hectare areas of Punjab, 800 hectare area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 600 hectare areas of Sindh have been completed in the last 24 hours.

The ariel spray of over 100 hectare area of Killa Khair Garh of district Rahim Yar Khan has beenconducted aimed at killing the locust.

