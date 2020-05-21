Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 24, says Pakistan's Science minister
ISLAMABAD – Like many other countries Pakistan will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday (May 24), Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Thursday.
Fawad said in a private TV talk show that this year Eid will be celebrated across the country according to the calendar prepared by the science ministry.
The minister said the interesting thing is that the festival will be celebrated on the same day in almost all parts of the world along with Pakistan, including
If this happens, Pakistan will join Indonesia, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia in celebrating the holy festival.
However, a final decision will be made this Saturday when the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets for Shawwal moon sighting in Karachi.
