Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 24, says Pakistan's Science minister

Web Desk
09:39 PM | 21 May, 2020
Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 24, says Pakistan's Science minister
Share

ISLAMABAD – Like many other countries Pakistan will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday (May 24), Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Thursday.

Fawad said in a private TV talk show that this year Eid will be celebrated across the country according to the calendar prepared by the science ministry.

The minister said the interesting thing is that the festival will be celebrated on the same day in almost all parts of the world along with Pakistan, including

If this happens, Pakistan will join Indonesia, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia in celebrating the holy festival.

However, a final decision will be made this Saturday when the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets for Shawwal moon sighting in Karachi.

More From This Category
Punjab announces special pardon ahead of ...
12:01 AM | 22 May, 2020
Complete Sugar Inquiry Report 2020
11:31 PM | 21 May, 2020
PIA offers 10pc discount on Eid flights for all ...
11:16 PM | 21 May, 2020
Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 24, says ...
09:39 PM | 21 May, 2020
Pakistan Railways reopens reservation counters ...
10:22 PM | 21 May, 2020
54 districts of Pakistan affected by locust ...
09:16 PM | 21 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani celebs pay tribute to frontline workers in the best way possible
02:55 PM | 21 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr