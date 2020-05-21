Muslims of India and IOJ&K in grave danger: OIC Ambassadors to UN
Share
NEW YORK - At a virtual meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ambassadors to the United Nations (UN), Pakistan has warned that Muslims of India and occupied Jammu and Kashmir are in grave danger.
In his remarks, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram said that the aim of the BJP-RSS government in India is to cleanse the country of all vestiges of its Islamic heritage.
He said that expatriate Hindu extremists actively promoted Islamophobia agenda and even insulted their host countries, the Radio Pakistan reported.
The ambassador said that while world’s attention was riveted on the Covid-19 crisis, the Modi Government promulgated arbitrary regulations to allow non-Kashmiris to acquire Kashmiri domicile, opening the door to a demographic flooding designed to change the Muslim majority State into a Hindu majority territory.
Several OIC Ambassadors including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, Azerbaijan, Qatar, Malaysia and Egypt welcomed Pakistan’s proposal and need for a concerted OIC position on Islamophobia at the United Nations (UN).
- Punjab announces special pardon ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr12:01 AM | 22 May, 2020
-
- PIA offers 10pc discount on Eid flights for all medics11:16 PM | 21 May, 2020
- Pakistan Railways reopens reservation counters – VIDEO10:22 PM | 21 May, 2020
- Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 24, says Pakistan's Science ...09:39 PM | 21 May, 2020
- Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara 'expecting first baby'01:58 PM | 21 May, 2020
- Gohar Rasheed, Osman Khalid Butt don’t feel threatened by the ...06:53 PM | 20 May, 2020
- Gregory Tyree Boyce, 'Twilight' actor, found dead with girlfriend02:46 PM | 20 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020