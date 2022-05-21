Pakistani boy suffering from heart ailment appeals for financial assistance
11:02 PM | 21 May, 2022
Pakistani boy suffering from heart ailment appeals for financial assistance
A 20-year-old boy who is suffering from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is looking for financial assistance.

For the sake of the boy’s life, his family has appealed to philanthropists and organizations for the provision of financial assistance immediately as the disease is curable, however, the treatment is available in Germany or India.

A brother of the ailing boy also passed away due to sudden heart failure last year, the family said.

Meanwhile, the health of the boy has also deteriorated in recent times as his heart condition is affecting his other organs. The family said that the boy is hospitalised off and on in the last months and is currently in ICU.

The cost of the evaluation and air ambulance is estimated at around 40-50 million Pakistani Rupees while the family is doing their best as they belonged to a humble background.

Raheel Mudassar Sultan, a family member can be reached at  03008144988.

