Four children dead, 38 injured in Khuzdar school bus blast

KHUZDAR – At least four children lost their lives and 38 others were injured in an explosion near a school bus in Khuzdar city of Balochistan on Wednesday.

The deputy commissioner of the city has confirmed the incident, which occurred at Zero Point. The official said injured have been shifted to hospitals where an emergency has also been declared.

He said it was suicide blast.

Security forces have cordoned off the area to gather evidence while a search operation has also been launched to trace the perpetrators.

This is a developing story…