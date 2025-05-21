Pakistan, China agree to extend CPEC project to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and China have agreed to extend the CPEC project to Afghanistan.

An informal trilateral meeting was held in Beijing between Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, and their Chinese counterpart. All three foreign ministers agreed to expand CPEC into Afghanistan.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, there was also an agreement to jointly combat terrorism in the region.

The spokesperson added that the foreign ministers expressed their commitment to enhancing regional security and economic connectivity and agreed to deepen cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

The sixth trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers will be held in Kabul, the spokesperson confirmed.